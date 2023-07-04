trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630681
Jammu Base Camp Hosts Yoga Camp For Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 04:25 PM IST
To keep the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims active, a Yoga camp was organised at Jammu Base camp on July 4. Pilgrims from different age groups participated in the session and hailed the initiative. The Yoga session was organised by the Department of Ayush, Jammu & Kashmir.
