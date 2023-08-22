trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651962
Jammu Kashmir: Indian Army foiled a major terrorist plot in Nagrota!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 06:34 AM IST
A major terrorist plot has been foiled in Nagrota of Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces have defused IED in Nagrota. There has been a stir after IED was found on the highway. However, it is believed that Amarnath pilgrims may be on target of this explosion.
