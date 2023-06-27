NewsVideos
Jammu Kashmir Security Forces shots down one terrorist in encounter

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 09:24 AM IST
Jammu-Kashmir Encounter: Big news is coming from Jammu and Kashmir. An encounter is going on between security forces and terrorists in Kulgam of Jammu and Kashmir. In this encounter, the security forces have killed a terrorist. Watch this report for more details on this news.

