JDU Spokesperson- 'PM said - The One Who Gets Scared Cannot Be Modi, so even Nirav Modi is not afraid'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 07:24 PM IST
In Chhattisgarh, PM Modi said, 'These people will follow me, threaten to dig my grave, hatch conspiracies against me. But they do not know, the one who gets scared cannot be Modi. Listen to what the JDU spokesperson said on this
“Not just printing press but temple to crores of people…” PM Modi on Gita Press
play icon2:5
“Not just printing press but temple to crores of people…” PM Modi on Gita Press
‘Retired 3 years ago but…’: MS Dhoni’s 42nd birthday celebrated with ‘tallest cutout for a cricketer’
play icon2:20
‘Retired 3 years ago but…’: MS Dhoni’s 42nd birthday celebrated with ‘tallest cutout for a cricketer’
PM Modi reached Gorakhpur railway station, flagged off Vande Bharat
play icon7:25
PM Modi reached Gorakhpur railway station, flagged off Vande Bharat
Congress spokesperson said - Why should Rahul Gandhi apologize?
play icon9:7
Congress spokesperson said - Why should Rahul Gandhi apologize?
Breaking: BJP announced election in-charges of 4 states including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh
play icon3:4
Breaking: BJP announced election in-charges of 4 states including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh
