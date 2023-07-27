trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641022
Jharkhand: CPI(M) leader shot dead in Ranchi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 08:06 AM IST
On Wednesday evening in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, unknown people shot dead a leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). As soon as the news of this spread, a large number of people came on the road. supporters protested fiercely after the murder
