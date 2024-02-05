trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718010
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Jharkhand Floor Test Update: 'Raj Bhavan involved in my arrest,' says Hemant Soren

Sonam|Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 04:58 PM IST
Follow Us
Jharkhand Floor Test Updates: After the resignation of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in the land scam case, Champai Soren has proved his majority today. Some time ago, JMM was afraid of the disintegration of its MLAs. Meanwhile, Hemant Soren has given a big statement in the Assembly. Hemant Soren said that if they get proof, I will leave politics.

All Videos

Jharkhand Floor Test Update: How did Champai Soren pass floor test?
Play Icon2:49
Jharkhand Floor Test Update: How did Champai Soren pass floor test?
Delhi Politics: Arvind Kejriwal speaks on ED Action
Play Icon1:18
Delhi Politics: Arvind Kejriwal speaks on ED Action
Gyanvapi Case Update: Hindu side files new petition for ASI Survey Tehkhana
Play Icon6:6
Gyanvapi Case Update: Hindu side files new petition for ASI Survey Tehkhana
Champai government proved majority in floor test
Play Icon9:46
Champai government proved majority in floor test
IND vs ENG 2nd Test: India won the second test by 106 runs
Play Icon0:58
IND vs ENG 2nd Test: India won the second test by 106 runs

Trending Videos

Jharkhand Floor Test Update: How did Champai Soren pass floor test?
play icon2:49
Jharkhand Floor Test Update: How did Champai Soren pass floor test?
Delhi Politics: Arvind Kejriwal speaks on ED Action
play icon1:18
Delhi Politics: Arvind Kejriwal speaks on ED Action
Gyanvapi Case Update: Hindu side files new petition for ASI Survey Tehkhana
play icon6:6
Gyanvapi Case Update: Hindu side files new petition for ASI Survey Tehkhana
Champai government proved majority in floor test
play icon9:46
Champai government proved majority in floor test
IND vs ENG 2nd Test: India won the second test by 106 runs
play icon0:58
IND vs ENG 2nd Test: India won the second test by 106 runs