Jharkhand Governor to Meet Ruling Alliance MLAs at 5:30 pm

|Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 04:32 PM IST
Jharkhand Political Crisis: As per latest reports, big news of this time is coming out from Jharkhand. Alliance MLAs asked the Governor for 3 o'clock today but news is coming that the alliance MLAs will meet at 5:30. Champai Soren will also meet the Governor.

