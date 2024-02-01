trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716694
Jharkhand Political Crisis: Champai Soren Likely to be Become New Jharkhand CM

|Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 08:26 PM IST
Jharkhand Political Crisis: This time's big news is coming from Jharkhand. Champai Soren has claimed to form the government. Claimed to have 47 MLAs. Hemant Soren's Principal Secretary Vinay Choubey left his post. Also resigned from the post of Secretary of Urban Development Department. Champai Soren met the Governor in Jharkhand. Claim of support of 47 MLAs to form government...Demand to take oath soon.

