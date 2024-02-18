trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722573
Jharkhand Political Crisis Update: CM Champai Soren meets Kharge in Delhi

|Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 03:02 PM IST
Jharkhand Political Crisis Update: Mallikarjun Kharge's big statement has come out regarding the displeasure of the MLAs. Mallikarjun Kharge said that this is a mutual matter between Congress. Information is being received from Jharkhand that 12 Congress MLAs are angry. Not 1,2,3, but 8 Jharkhand Congress MLAs landed at Delhi airport last night, that too when only 2 weeks have passed since Champai Soren took oath in Jharkhand. It is being told that Champai is causing trouble to the government. MLAs from his ally Congress suddenly came to Delhi.

