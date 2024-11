videoDetails

J&K Is, Was And Will Remain Integral Part Of India'- Sudhanshu Trivedi Slams Pakistan At UN

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 09, 2024, 06:18 PM IST

India Slams Pakistan in UN: Pakistan has once again been disgraced across the world. Pakistan once again exposed in UN. India has defeated Pakistan once again. Pakistan has once again been shown the mirror on Jammu and Kashmir