JP Nadda set out on a tour of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
BJP President JP Nadda, who went on a one-day tour of Uttarakhand, reached Dehradun where he was welcomed by Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.
