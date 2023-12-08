trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696536
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Junior Mehmood passes away at 67 after battling cancer

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 10:56 AM IST
Bad news is coming from the Bollywood world. Actor Junior Mehmood, who created the magic of his acting in the film world, is no more. The actor died at the age of 67.
Follow Us

All Videos

Israel Hamas War Update: IDF Air strikes Khan Younis in southern Gaza
Play Icon7:16
Israel Hamas War Update: IDF Air strikes Khan Younis in southern Gaza
Today's Astrology:Know the exact information about Utpana Ekadashi to Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon5:47
Today's Astrology:Know the exact information about Utpana Ekadashi to Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign, 08th December 2023
Play Icon5:32
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign, 08th December 2023
Watch TOP 100 Morning News of the Day | 08th December 2023
Play Icon11:36
Watch TOP 100 Morning News of the Day | 08th December 2023
Amit Shah urgent meets JP Nadda for new CM Face
Play Icon2:0
Amit Shah urgent meets JP Nadda for new CM Face

Trending Videos

Israel Hamas War Update: IDF Air strikes Khan Younis in southern Gaza
play icon7:16
Israel Hamas War Update: IDF Air strikes Khan Younis in southern Gaza
Today's Astrology:Know the exact information about Utpana Ekadashi to Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon5:47
Today's Astrology:Know the exact information about Utpana Ekadashi to Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign, 08th December 2023
play icon5:32
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign, 08th December 2023
Watch TOP 100 Morning News of the Day | 08th December 2023
play icon11:36
Watch TOP 100 Morning News of the Day | 08th December 2023
Amit Shah urgent meets JP Nadda for new CM Face
play icon2:0
Amit Shah urgent meets JP Nadda for new CM Face
Junior Mehmood,junior mehmood cancer,junior mehmood news,junior mehmood health,junior mehmood passed away,Junior Mehmood Death,junior mehmood passes away,mehmood junior,junior mehmood songs,Mehmood,junior mehmood health update,junior mehmood died,junior mehmood dead,junior mehmood movie,junior mehmood latest news,junior mehmood video,junior mehmood family,junior mehmood movies,junior mehmood death news,junior mehmood age,