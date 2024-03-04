trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727147
Justice Abhijit Resignation: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay says quitting judiciary to join politics

Mar 04, 2024
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay Resignation: Amidst the election atmosphere, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay has announced his resignation. It is being told that Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay will resign and enter politics. Announcing his resignation, he said that if he gets a chance in politics, he can go into the political field.

