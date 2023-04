videoDetails

Jyotish Guru: Surya Grahan coming on April 20 will cause loss of wealth and health!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 08:04 AM IST

On April 20, a solar eclipse will be seen across the country. In today's special episode of Jyotish Guru, i.e. 13 April 2023, learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin big things about this solar eclipse and how this solar eclipse will harm money and health.