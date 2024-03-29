Advertisement
Kangana Ranaut Slams Rahul Gandhi In Mandi Campaign Speech

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 29, 2024, 05:15 PM IST
In a fiery campaign speech in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, BJP candidate and actor Kangana Ranaut criticized Rahul Gandhi, questioning the source of his speeches targeting 'Shakti'. Ranaut urged Mandi's people to respond to derogatory remarks against women. Asserting her connection with the electorate, she emphasized their support throughout her journey.

