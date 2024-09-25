videoDetails

Kangana Ranaut takes a U Turn on Farmers Bill Statement

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 25, 2024, 01:54 PM IST

The BJP MP has taken a U-turn on the statement made regarding the 3 agricultural laws that have been withdrawn. Kangana Ranaut has said that this is her personal statement. Actually Kangana Ranaut had said that the agricultural laws that have been repealed should be brought back. I think this can be controversial. The laws should be brought back in the interest of the farmers. The farmers themselves should demand it. However, she took a U-turn on her statement and said that this is her personal statement.