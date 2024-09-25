Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2798205https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/kangana-ranaut-takes-a-u-turn-on-farmers-bill-statement-2798205.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kangana Ranaut takes a U Turn on Farmers Bill Statement

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 25, 2024, 01:54 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
The BJP MP has taken a U-turn on the statement made regarding the 3 agricultural laws that have been withdrawn. Kangana Ranaut has said that this is her personal statement. Actually Kangana Ranaut had said that the agricultural laws that have been repealed should be brought back. I think this can be controversial. The laws should be brought back in the interest of the farmers. The farmers themselves should demand it. However, she took a U-turn on her statement and said that this is her personal statement.

All Videos

To The Point: Second Phase Voting underway in Jammu Kashmir
Play Icon41:55
To The Point: Second Phase Voting underway in Jammu Kashmir
Encounter between miscreants and police in Ghaziabad
Play Icon11:11
Encounter between miscreants and police in Ghaziabad
iPhone 16 Pro Max Unboxing, Everything You Need To Know About Apple Latest iPhone
Play Icon03:22
iPhone 16 Pro Max Unboxing, Everything You Need To Know About Apple Latest iPhone
Second Phase Voting underway in Jammu Kashmir
Play Icon06:53
Second Phase Voting underway in Jammu Kashmir
PM Modi to be on Haryana Visit today
Play Icon01:05
PM Modi to be on Haryana Visit today

Trending Videos

To The Point: Second Phase Voting underway in Jammu Kashmir
play icon41:55
To The Point: Second Phase Voting underway in Jammu Kashmir
Encounter between miscreants and police in Ghaziabad
play icon11:11
Encounter between miscreants and police in Ghaziabad
iPhone 16 Pro Max Unboxing, Everything You Need To Know About Apple Latest iPhone
play icon3:22
iPhone 16 Pro Max Unboxing, Everything You Need To Know About Apple Latest iPhone
Second Phase Voting underway in Jammu Kashmir
play icon6:53
Second Phase Voting underway in Jammu Kashmir
PM Modi to be on Haryana Visit today
play icon1:5
PM Modi to be on Haryana Visit today