Kanpur: Great Khali Campaign For BJP's Ramesh Awasthi, Sends Strong Nationalistic Message - WATCH VIDEO

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 10, 2024, 03:10 PM IST
In Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, BJP leader Dalip Singh Rana, famously known as The Great Khali, speaks out, expressing his unwavering support for those devoted to India's progress. Emphasizing the importance of patriotism, he asserts, "'rashtra hai toh sab hai, rashtra nahi toh kuch bhi nahi' (If there is a nation, there is everything; without a nation, there is nothing)." Reflecting on India's transformation from a third-world nation to a global powerhouse, he notes the newfound respect on the international stage and Pakistan's apprehension towards India. Dedicated to the nation's advancement, he and his team strive tirelessly, inspired by his ethos.

