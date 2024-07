videoDetails

Kanwar Yatra erupts controversy

| Updated: Jul 09, 2024, 10:28 AM IST

Kawad Yatra 2024 Controversy: A new controversy has started before the Kawad Yatra. The new controversy is about some Muslims setting up shops in the name of Hindus in the middle of the Kawad Yatra. The controversy escalated when UP ministers Kapil Dev Aggarwal and Giriraj Singh raised this issue.