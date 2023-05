videoDetails

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: 3 deputy CM's formula possible!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 14, 2023, 12:10 PM IST

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: Congress has started the process of forming the government after getting a huge majority in the Karnataka assembly elections. This southern state can get three deputy CMs along with one CM. Know the formula of Congress to form the government.