NewsVideos
videoDetails

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Honors Kempegowda On His Birth Anniversary

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 06:55 PM IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah paid tribute to Kempegowda on his birth anniversary in Bengaluru on June 27. Kempegowda is known for the development of Bengaluru.

All Videos

ICC World Cup 2023: Every Detail Of The ICC Schedule For The Men's Cricket World Cup
play icon2:23
ICC World Cup 2023: Every Detail Of The ICC Schedule For The Men's Cricket World Cup
Apple May Swap Technology Behind A17 Bionic Chip To Save Expenses Next Year
play icon1:41
Apple May Swap Technology Behind A17 Bionic Chip To Save Expenses Next Year
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Takes A Jibe On The Central Government
play icon1:34
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Takes A Jibe On The Central Government
ABVP Members Protest The Law-And-Order Situation Outside Arvind Kejriwal's Home
play icon2:0
ABVP Members Protest The Law-And-Order Situation Outside Arvind Kejriwal's Home
play icon5:49
"Can A Country Be Run On Two Laws?…": PM Modi's Major Declaration About The Uniform Civil Code

Trending Videos

ICC World Cup 2023: Every Detail Of The ICC Schedule For The Men's Cricket World Cup
play icon2:23
ICC World Cup 2023: Every Detail Of The ICC Schedule For The Men's Cricket World Cup
Apple May Swap Technology Behind A17 Bionic Chip To Save Expenses Next Year
play icon1:41
Apple May Swap Technology Behind A17 Bionic Chip To Save Expenses Next Year
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Takes A Jibe On The Central Government
play icon1:34
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Takes A Jibe On The Central Government
ABVP Members Protest The Law-And-Order Situation Outside Arvind Kejriwal's Home
play icon2:0
ABVP Members Protest The Law-And-Order Situation Outside Arvind Kejriwal's Home
play icon5:49
"Can A Country Be Run On Two Laws?…": PM Modi's Major Declaration About The Uniform Civil Code