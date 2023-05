videoDetails

Karnataka CM's name may be announced today, Congress to hold important meeting in Delhi

| Updated: May 17, 2023, 07:59 AM IST

Today the name of the CM may be announced in Karnataka. In this connection, an important meeting of the Congress is going to be held in Delhi today at 11 am. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge can announce the name of CM after this meeting. Sonia Gandhi can attend this meeting.