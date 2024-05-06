Advertisement
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Slaps Party Leader; BJP Shares Video

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 06, 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Last night in Savanur town of Haveri, Congress leader DK Shivakumar campaigned fervently for Congress candidate Vinoda Asooti. Amidst chants of "DK DK" from enthusiastic supporters, Shivakumar's arrival was met with excitement. However, an unexpected incident unfolded when a Congress Municipal Member, identified as Allauddin Maniar, allegedly made physical contact by placing his hands on Shivakumar's shoulders. This gesture apparently triggered Shivakumar's fury, leading to him slapping the worker in response. The video capturing the altercation quickly went viral, sparking widespread debate over appropriate conduct during political campaigns and raising questions about Shivakumar's reaction to the perceived inappropriate behavior.

