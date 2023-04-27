NewsVideos
videoDetails

Karnataka Election: CM Bommai Says BJP To Benefit If Rahul Gandhi Campaigns For Congress

|Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 06:50 PM IST
CM Bommai said that 'Congress means corruption, and corruption means Congress'. Watch the full story.

All Videos

WATCH: Biden Warns Nuclear Attack By North Korea Would Result In 'End Of Regime'
WATCH: Biden Warns Nuclear Attack By North Korea Would Result In 'End Of Regime'
One Indian killed in Sudan civil war
3:54
One Indian killed in Sudan civil war
WATCH: Khalistan A Dangerous Ideology, Threat To National Security
WATCH: Khalistan A Dangerous Ideology, Threat To National Security
WATCH: Aadhaar authentication transactions rise to 2.31 billion in March
WATCH: Aadhaar authentication transactions rise to 2.31 billion in March
Covid-19: 7 Deaths, 1,040 Fresh Cases In Last 24 Hours in Delhi
Covid-19: 7 Deaths, 1,040 Fresh Cases In Last 24 Hours in Delhi

Trending Videos

WATCH: Biden Warns Nuclear Attack By North Korea Would Result In 'End Of Regime'
3:54
One Indian killed in Sudan civil war
WATCH: Khalistan A Dangerous Ideology, Threat To National Security
WATCH: Aadhaar authentication transactions rise to 2.31 billion in March
Covid-19: 7 Deaths, 1,040 Fresh Cases In Last 24 Hours in Delhi