People took to the streets before BMC's action on Mosque

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 21, 2024, 11:58 AM IST

People of the Muslim community are protesting against the BMC team that arrived to demolish the illegal construction of Subhani Masjid built on 90 feet road in Dharavi area of ​​Mumbai. People who arrived in large numbers are raising slogans against BMC. A letter has also surfaced. In which it is written that the BMC team will come with police protection for the demolition of the mosque on 21st September i.e. today at 9 am. Therefore, all of you are requested to gather in maximum numbers to protect the mosque.