Karnataka Election Result 2023: 'Shivkumar' in tears after hearing news of victory in Karnataka!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 13, 2023, 02:44 PM IST

Shivakumar won in Karnataka, after that wept while expressing happiness. Counting of votes is going on for the assembly elections. In the trends, the Congress party seems to be crossing the majority mark. The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly elections is underway. The Election Commission has released the trends for all 224 seats.