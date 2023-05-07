NewsVideos
Karnataka Elections 2023: Assam CM Himanta's attack on Congress

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 07, 2023, 07:38 PM IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attacked the Congress on Sunday and said that the Congress considers Tipu Sultan as a freedom fighter.
