videoDetails

Karnataka Elections: Congress is enemy of peace, development, works on 'Divide and Rule' says PM Modi

| Updated: May 06, 2023, 07:42 PM IST

Accusing the Congress of “divide and rule”, the PM said appeasement was its sole identity. PM Modi’s remarks came after the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of the proscribed Popular Front of India, announced support for the Congress and JD(S) in the May 10 Karnataka elections.