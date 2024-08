videoDetails

Sanjay Roy makes huge confession

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 27, 2024, 09:20 AM IST

Sanjay Roy Big Confession: In the case of rape and murder of a lady doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital, murderer Sanjay Roy has made the biggest confession during interrogation. Sanjay Roy has confessed to his crime.