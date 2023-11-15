trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688167
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Karnataka Government has taken big decision on Hijab Ban

|Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 09:28 AM IST
The voice of Hijab ban has started rising once again in Karnataka. The Congress government of Karnataka has taken a big decision. There is a ban on appearing in exams with head covered. Due to which now there seems to be a dispute in the INDIA alliance.
Follow Us

All Videos

Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Play Icon11:20
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Sahara Group Chairman Subrata Roy has passed away
Play Icon1:48
Sahara Group Chairman Subrata Roy has passed away
Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to decorate the plate on the auspicious time of Bhai Dooj?
Play Icon6:26
Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to decorate the plate on the auspicious time of Bhai Dooj?
Top 100 News: 100 big morning news 15 Nov 2023
Play Icon11:11
Top 100 News: 100 big morning news 15 Nov 2023
Amit Shah said that Rahul Gandhi used to taunt me for past 5 years
Play Icon1:33
Amit Shah said that Rahul Gandhi used to taunt me for past 5 years

Trending Videos

Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon11:20
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Sahara Group Chairman Subrata Roy has passed away
play icon1:48
Sahara Group Chairman Subrata Roy has passed away
Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to decorate the plate on the auspicious time of Bhai Dooj?
play icon6:26
Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to decorate the plate on the auspicious time of Bhai Dooj?
Top 100 News: 100 big morning news 15 Nov 2023
play icon11:11
Top 100 News: 100 big morning news 15 Nov 2023
Amit Shah said that Rahul Gandhi used to taunt me for past 5 years
play icon1:33
Amit Shah said that Rahul Gandhi used to taunt me for past 5 years
karnataka hijab controversy,Hijab controversy,Karnataka Hijab row,karnataka hijab controversy latest news updates,karnataka college hijab ban controversy,hijab controversy in karnataka,udupi hijab controversy,karnataka hijab row latest news updates,karnataka hijab controversy updates,karnataka college hijab,hijab controversy latest news updates,karnataka students protest hijab,karnataka hijab in classrooms,karnataka students hijab protest news,