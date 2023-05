videoDetails

Karnataka Results: Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra gives big statement

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 13, 2023, 11:39 AM IST

Karnataka election results will be announced today. Meanwhile, the Congress has chosen Siddaramaiah for the CM face. Siddaramaiah's son Yatindra made a big statement and said, 'I want to see my father as CM'.