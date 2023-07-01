trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629137
Amit Shah's attack on the opposition

|Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that now all the leaders of the opposition have gathered in Patna. There were 21 party people. People involved in scams, scams and corruption worth 21 lakh had gathered. 21 parties have come together to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister. If Rahul Baba becomes the Prime Minister, then these scams, scams, corruption will become the destiny of India.
