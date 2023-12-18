trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700472
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Black sins will come in front of you again and again, says BJP spokesperson

|Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 11:16 PM IST
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 92 MPs Suspended in Parliament Security Breach: A total of 92 MPs have been suspended from Parliament so far. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has taken big action. In the oath on Constitution, BJP spokesperson KK Sharma said that your dark sins will come before you again and again. He said that Honorable Rajiv Gandhi was an accidental Prime Minister, Modi ji is not an accidental Prime Minister.

