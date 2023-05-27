NewsVideos
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Boycott on new parliament!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 27, 2023, 12:06 AM IST
So far 21 opposition parties have mobilized against the inauguration by Prime Minister Modi and are adamant on boycott. Strong statements were made from both the sides even today. But the opposition is not ready to accept. Amit Shah had said that the whole country is watching the show of boycott of the opposition and he will punish these parties in 2024.

