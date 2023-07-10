NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress spokesperson said – Manipur has the worst dreadful situation.

|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 10:24 PM IST
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress spokesperson Akhilesh Pratap Singh said that we are an independent political party, somewhere law and order is being torn apart, be it Bengal or Manipur, we will raise questions. At the same time, he said that the law and order situation in Manipur is going haywire.

All Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Outcry due to 'water' burning in Jaipur, water filled in low floor buses, carts started floating in the water
9:34
Baat Pate Ki: Outcry due to 'water' burning in Jaipur, water filled in low floor buses, carts started floating in the water
Baat Pate Ki: Outcry of devastating water in Himachal – houses, vehicles, hotels all got burnt
9:56
Baat Pate Ki: Outcry of devastating water in Himachal – houses, vehicles, hotels all got burnt
IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall For Uttarakhand Over The Next Three Days
2:58
IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall For Uttarakhand Over The Next Three Days
Bageshwar Baba Exclusive: Baba said - We do not work for any party directly or indirectly
4:56
Bageshwar Baba Exclusive: Baba said - We do not work for any party directly or indirectly
Bageshwar Baba Exclusive Interview: Bageshwar government bluntly on Viral Video running on Ram's father
2:8
Bageshwar Baba Exclusive Interview: Bageshwar government bluntly on Viral Video running on Ram's father

Trending Videos

9:34
Baat Pate Ki: Outcry due to 'water' burning in Jaipur, water filled in low floor buses, carts started floating in the water
9:56
Baat Pate Ki: Outcry of devastating water in Himachal – houses, vehicles, hotels all got burnt
2:58
IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall For Uttarakhand Over The Next Three Days
4:56
Bageshwar Baba Exclusive: Baba said - We do not work for any party directly or indirectly
2:8
Bageshwar Baba Exclusive Interview: Bageshwar government bluntly on Viral Video running on Ram's father
kasam samvidhan ki,Bengal violence,bengal hinsa,manipur hinsa,Hinsa news,Zee News,Hindi News,Bengal violence,TMC,tmc worker death,dakshin 24 pargana,Breaking News,Zee News,BSF,bsf on bengal government,mamta sarkar,Mamta Banerjee,Bengal violence,bengal violence news,bengal violence 2023,West Bengal Violence,bengal panchayat violence,west bengal violence news,west bengal violence today,west bengal panchayat polls violence,west bengal panchayat election violence,west bengal tmc,west bengal election debate,West Bengal news,west bengal panchayat election violence 2023,bengal panchayat election,Bengal panchayat polls,West Bengal,bengal panchayat election 2023,