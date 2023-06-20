NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Devkinandan Thakur Ji said – The thinking of those who wrote the dialogues is not related to religion

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 11:24 PM IST
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: The controversy regarding Adipurush is not taking the name of stopping in he country. The film is being opposed from all sides. On tampering with the facts of Ramayana in the dialogues of the film, the narrator Devkinandan Thakur said that The thinking of those who write dialogues is not related to religion, nor do they know the knowledge of Hanuman ji. You don't know you shouldn't write on them.

All Videos

Indian BOSS in America, USA echoed with slogans of Modi-Modi
play icon15:32
Indian BOSS in America, USA echoed with slogans of Modi-Modi
After leaving the hotel, PM Modi suddenly started walking on the 'American' streets.
play icon9:56
After leaving the hotel, PM Modi suddenly started walking on the 'American' streets.
PM Modi US Visit LIVE Updates:Modi arrived on the first state visit of America
play icon18:22
PM Modi US Visit LIVE Updates:Modi arrived on the first state visit of America
PM Modi USA Visit: People of Indian origin warmly welcomed PM at New York Airport
play icon16:32
PM Modi USA Visit: People of Indian origin warmly welcomed PM at New York Airport
PM Modi US Visit LIVE Updates: PM Modi's tweet after reaching America
play icon17:10
PM Modi US Visit LIVE Updates: PM Modi's tweet after reaching America

Trending Videos

Indian BOSS in America, USA echoed with slogans of Modi-Modi
play icon15:32
Indian BOSS in America, USA echoed with slogans of Modi-Modi
After leaving the hotel, PM Modi suddenly started walking on the 'American' streets.
play icon9:56
After leaving the hotel, PM Modi suddenly started walking on the 'American' streets.
PM Modi US Visit LIVE Updates:Modi arrived on the first state visit of America
play icon18:22
PM Modi US Visit LIVE Updates:Modi arrived on the first state visit of America
PM Modi USA Visit: People of Indian origin warmly welcomed PM at New York Airport
play icon16:32
PM Modi USA Visit: People of Indian origin warmly welcomed PM at New York Airport
PM Modi US Visit LIVE Updates: PM Modi's tweet after reaching America
play icon17:10
PM Modi US Visit LIVE Updates: PM Modi's tweet after reaching America
kasam samvidhan ki,devkinandan thakur,Anup Jalota,Anup jalota bhajan,Shri devkinandan thakur,adipurush controversy,Mukesh Khanna,adipurush controversy,adipurush dialogues,adipurush protest,PM Modi news,letter to PM Modi,banned adipurush,adipurush controversy,adipurush dialogues,Zee Hindustan,Mumbai protest,Hazaribagh protest againist Adipurush movie,adipurush controversy,Manoj muntashir mafi,Manoj Muntashir,adipurush controversy,Zee Hindustan,Zee News,adipurush controversy,Adipurush,Adipurush news,#anuragthakur #ZeeHindustan adipurush controversy,adipurush controversy,Manoj Muntashir,Zee Exclisive,Adipurush,Delhi High Court,adipurush controversy,Hindu Sena,adipurush in high court,,