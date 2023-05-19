NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Do you also have 2000 note? Watch vigorous debate, you will get answer to every question!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 19, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
Two Thousand Rupees Note: RBI has announced not to issue new notes of two thousand rupees. Notes can be exchanged in banks from 23 May to 30 September. RBI will not issue new Rs 2,000 notes. From May 23 to September 30, notes can be exchanged in the bank. However, it will continue as legal tender money. This means that if someone has a note of two thousand rupees, then its validity will remain. RBI has confirmed this by issuing a press release.

All Videos

Thrilling victory of 'Rajasthan' in Dharamsala, Punjab by 4 wickets
3:27
Thrilling victory of 'Rajasthan' in Dharamsala, Punjab by 4 wickets
DNA: What is the decision of RBI?
28:26
DNA: What is the decision of RBI?
DNA: 2 thousand notes in the market are currently valid
25:36
DNA: 2 thousand notes in the market are currently valid
DNA : Death of great freedom fighter Bipin Chandra Pal. | Today's History |
2:49
DNA : Death of great freedom fighter Bipin Chandra Pal. | Today's History |
DNA: Banks will not accept notes after September 30
12:14
DNA: Banks will not accept notes after September 30

Trending Videos

3:27
Thrilling victory of 'Rajasthan' in Dharamsala, Punjab by 4 wickets
28:26
DNA: What is the decision of RBI?
25:36
DNA: 2 thousand notes in the market are currently valid
2:49
DNA : Death of great freedom fighter Bipin Chandra Pal. | Today's History |
12:14
DNA: Banks will not accept notes after September 30
vivek bindra on zee news,Deepak Chaurasia,Rs 2000 note,Rs 2000 notes,new 2000 notes,rs 2000 note ban,2000 rs note,2000 note ban,new 2000 rupees note,no printing of rs 2000 note,2000 rupee note,new 2000 rupees photos,rs 2000 note new print,stops printing of 2000 rupees notes,2000 rs note pic,rbi key decession on 2000 rupes notes,rbi sensational decision,Reserve Bank of India,Nano GPS chip,Education,black money,BJP,