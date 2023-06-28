NewsVideos
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Former Pakistan cricketer said – We should play where ICC says

|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 12:22 AM IST
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Today the BCCI has announced the schedule of the Cricket World Cup, after which Pakistan has objected to playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, former Pakistan cricketer Zulqarnain Haider said that between politics and religion in cricket All things should be kept away from it, we should play wherever ICC says

