Kasam Samvidhan KI: Kashi will speak up! Shiva is the 'truth', search in the court!

|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 12:02 AM IST
To maintain the ban on the survey of ASI in Gyanvapi, the Muslim side reached the Allahabad High Court today and got a new date from there too. ... Now the High Court will hear tomorrow whether the survey will be done in Gyanvapi... or it will be stopped. In response, the Hindu side also filed a caveat. It means that he should also be heard on the survey... only then the decision should be given. The Hindu side asked – If there is no survey then how will the truth come out?
