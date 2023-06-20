NewsVideos
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Manoj Muntashir was banning Shahrukh's films'

Jun 20, 2023
The protest against the film Adipurush has now started across the country. Congress workers have burnt posters of Manoj Muntashir Shukla in Indore. Om Raut, director of Adipurush film, was spotted by Zee Media at the airport. After which the journalist of Zee News asked Om Raut several questions one after the other, but Om Raut remained silent. The director of Adipurush folded hands but did not answer the questions. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki show.

