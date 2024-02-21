trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723295
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Massive win for Aam Aadmi Party before elections

Sonam|Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 12:44 AM IST
Chandigarh Mayor Election: Supreme Court Verdict: BJP has suffered a setback in the Chandigarh Mayor election. Aam Aadmi Party candidate Kuldeep Kumar was declared Chandigarh Mayor winner by the Supreme Court.

