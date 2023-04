videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: On what did the anchor get angry with the AIMIM spokesperson!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 11:21 PM IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has given a big statement on Indian Muslims during her visit to America. He said that the minority community in India is completely safe. In the show Kasam Samvidhan Ki, anchor Deepak Chaurasia has put a class on the Kanhaiyalal murder case of AIMIM spokesperson.