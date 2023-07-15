trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635651
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Political struggle even on Chandrayaan-3, ruckus in the name of Modi-Nehru

|Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 12:12 AM IST
The country has created a new history today. Indian scientists successfully launched Chandrayaan-3. But even on this occasion, politics has started in the country. A tweet by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge gave rise to a new ruckus. In fact, while congratulating Kharge for this success, he mentioned the former Prime Ministers of Congress but he did not mention PM Modi. Meanwhile, BJP leaders are giving credit for this to PM Modi.
