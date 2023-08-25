trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653657
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Shariah Vs Constitution... Controversy?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
An organization named Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan, which has raised its voice for the rights of Muslim women, has sent a suggestion to the Law Commission regarding the rights of Muslim women in the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The organization has sent 25 suggestions to the commission.
Follow Us

All Videos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: VHP spokesperson said - Why was the voice not raised against the clerics who performed Halala?
play icon8:43
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: VHP spokesperson said - Why was the voice not raised against the clerics who performed Halala?
Baat pate ki: Who is that neighbor of Pragyan Rover who came out of Chandrayaan-3, the world is shocked
play icon33:39
Baat pate ki: Who is that neighbor of Pragyan Rover who came out of Chandrayaan-3, the world is shocked
Baat Pate Ki: Conversation between Modi and Jinping
play icon9:0
Baat Pate Ki: Conversation between Modi and Jinping
Baat Pate Ki LIVE: Pragyan finds someone on the moon?
play icon9:10
Baat Pate Ki LIVE: Pragyan finds someone on the moon?
Baat Pate ki: Pakistan-Turkey came under tension after Modi's visit to Greece, Modi made military deal
play icon9:30
Baat Pate ki: Pakistan-Turkey came under tension after Modi's visit to Greece, Modi made military deal

Trending Videos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: VHP spokesperson said - Why was the voice not raised against the clerics who performed Halala?
play icon8:43
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: VHP spokesperson said - Why was the voice not raised against the clerics who performed Halala?
Baat pate ki: Who is that neighbor of Pragyan Rover who came out of Chandrayaan-3, the world is shocked
play icon33:39
Baat pate ki: Who is that neighbor of Pragyan Rover who came out of Chandrayaan-3, the world is shocked
Baat Pate Ki: Conversation between Modi and Jinping
play icon9:0
Baat Pate Ki: Conversation between Modi and Jinping
Baat Pate Ki LIVE: Pragyan finds someone on the moon?
play icon9:10
Baat Pate Ki LIVE: Pragyan finds someone on the moon?
Baat Pate ki: Pakistan-Turkey came under tension after Modi's visit to Greece, Modi made military deal
play icon9:30
Baat Pate ki: Pakistan-Turkey came under tension after Modi's visit to Greece, Modi made military deal
Asaduddin Owaisi,UCC,India news,Uniform Civil Code,Hindu Marriage Act,asaduddin owaisi on ucc,AIMIM On UCC,समान नागरिक संहिता,यूनिफॉर्म सिविल कोड,taal thok ke live,ttk live,uniform civil code upsc,modi on uniform civil code,uniform civil code kya hai,uniform civil code explained,ucc civil code,debate on uniform civil code in india,communism in india,demand for ucc,