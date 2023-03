videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Shehzad Poonawalla attacks Congress

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 10:50 PM IST

Since Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the membership of Parliament, the Congress has been protesting by making it an issue. Today Sonia Gandhi reached the Parliament wearing black clothes and with this Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was also in black clothes.