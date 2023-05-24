NewsVideos
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Then all madrassas, mosques should be closed -VHP Spokesperson

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 24, 2023, 11:36 PM IST
The new Congress government in Karnataka is all set to lift the ban imposed on its government in the state. Giving this information on Wednesday, the source said that the cabinet in the new government is waiting to complete the expansion. After that the ban on hijab will be lifted.

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Shehzad Poonawala said on return of hijab, I myself am a Muslim...
9:45
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Shehzad Poonawala said on return of hijab, I myself am a Muslim...
Taal Thok Ke: Boycott on the inauguration of the new parliament!
52:3
Taal Thok Ke: Boycott on the inauguration of the new parliament!
'If the PM of India does not inaugurate, will the PM of Pakistan do it' - Pramod Krishnam
1:20
'If the PM of India does not inaugurate, will the PM of Pakistan do it' - Pramod Krishnam
DNA: Non-Stop News: May 24, 2023
4:26
DNA: Non-Stop News: May 24, 2023
Deshhit: Foreign guests said Namaste in G20!
2:51
Deshhit: Foreign guests said Namaste in G20!

