Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Today is the day of washing of Pakistan!

|Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 12:02 AM IST
Today there is two big news for India. On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations Headquarters. On the other hand, India has exposed China in the UN and narrated the audio of 26/11 terrorist Sajid Mir, in which he was giving a message to the terrorists. Today, watch the fierce debate on this issue in Kasam Constitution

