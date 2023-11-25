trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691989
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: We don't do politics on faith, says SP spokesperson

|Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 12:18 AM IST
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: The construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya is in full swing. On January 22, Prime Minister Modi will consecrate the life of Ram Lalla Virajman. ..the atmosphere is starting to develop. Within a few days, celebrations will be seen across the country. In Kasam Samvidhan Ki, SP spokesperson Pradeep Bhati said that we do not do politics on faith…the last time of BJP is going on, that is why these people are traveling to temples.
