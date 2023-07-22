trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638662
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Will die but will not go to Pakistan'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 01:16 AM IST
For the sake of her love, she has come to India crossing the border of two countries from Pakistan. ...but is now under suspicion. ..UP ATS has made long inquiries from the border. No evidence has yet been found of his being a spy. ..But still there is a doubt that it is not taking the name of ending. Seema gave her first interview to Zee News today after being questioned by UP ATS. We heard the story of his love and poverty, but in many places it was also visible.
