Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Will the Siddaramaiah government lift the hijab ban in Karnataka?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 25, 2023, 12:52 AM IST
The new Congress government in Karnataka is all set to lift the ban imposed on its government in the state. Giving this information on Wednesday, the source said that the cabinet in the new government is waiting to complete the expansion. After that the ban on hijab will be lifted.

