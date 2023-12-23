trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701987
Kasam Savidhan ki: 5 Army personnel martyred in Rajouri terrorist attack

Dec 23, 2023
Rajouri Encounter LIVE Updates: On Thursday, armed terrorists ambushed army vehicles in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, in which 5 soldiers were martyred and 2 others were injured. After this, the security forces started a massive cordon and search operation in the forests of the area on Friday. The officer said that aerial surveillance of the area is also being done and dog squad has also been deployed to trace the terrorists. NIA team has reached the spot to investigate the Rajouri attack. Security forces have detained some local people. Sushil Pandit, a political analyst in Taal Thok Ke, said Pakistan's big leaders were failing to convince their cadres that India had come a long way.

